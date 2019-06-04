Police force offers security advice for rural building site operators after two burglaries

Builders and engineers are being urged to be extra vigilant after a number of thefts from sites in rural areas.

Overnight between 29 and 30 May, offenders targeted a building site on Church Lane, Wheldrake. Various items including red diesel was stolen.

Between 6pm on 1 June and 8am on 2 June, a building site on Market Weighton Road in Barlby was targeted. A digger’s side window was smashed, a quantity of diesel was stolen from a JCB loader, and the welfare unit on site was broken into.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “By their nature building sites in rural areas are vulnerable and attractive targets for criminals.

“That means it’s really important to take extra security measures. Wherever possible, keep vehicles, plant and power tools in a secure and well-lit area. Consider CCTV, fuel cap alarms, cages and other security measures.

“Even simple techniques like ‘defensive parking’ – parking vehicles against solid objects on the fuel tank side to prevent access – can have a strong deterrent effect.”