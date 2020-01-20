Police campaign to combat courier fraud

Humberside Police is asking residents across the East Riding to start a conversation with vulnerable loved ones about courier fraud.

A campaign has been focusing on educating potential victims on the different ways criminals con vulnerable and elderly people out of their money.

Courier fraud begins with a phone call from the fraudster, pretending to be a bank official or a police officer.

The caller may be asked to confirm some personal details that would be fairly easy to find out, such as their name and address.

In an attempt to reassure the victim that this is a genuine call and not a scam, the fraudster may give the victim another number to call. If the victim calls the number, it’s answered by the fraudster who pretends to be someone else.

A spokesman said: “Fraudsters prey on people’s vulnerabilities, loneliness and good nature for their own financial gain. These crimes are callous acts of criminality carried out by people deprived of any moral compass.”

Police officers have the following advice to protect yourself from courier fraud.

Your bank or the police will never:

• Phone and ask you for your PIN or full banking password.

• Ask you to withdraw money to hand over to them for safe-keeping,

• Send someone to your home to collect cash, PIN, cards or cheque books if you’re a victim of fraud.

For more information and help or to report this and many other types of fraud, go to Action Fraud the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre or call 0300 123 2040.