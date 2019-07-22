Police 'appeeling' for witnesses after theft of £117,000 of juicers

Thieves cut a hole in the wall of an industrial unit in Elvington before stealing £117,000 of juicers

Thieves have stolen more than £117,000-worth of fruit juicer machines after cutting their way into an industrial unit near York.

It happened on Harrier Court, Elvington between 5pm on Thursday (18 July 2019) and 8.45am on Friday (19 July).

Thieves removed the cladding to the industrial unit, making a hole in the wall to gain entry to the warehouse.

After going inside, they stole a large number of juicers.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious activity around Elvington airfield industrial estate around the time of the burglary.

They are also appealing for information about anyone with a large number of juicers who may have been trying to sell them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Dalby. You can also email chris.dalby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190130775.