Local police officers are appealing for help after three golf buggies were stolen from the KP Club in the early hours of Monday morning.

Residents reported the buggies being driven down the Avenue going into Percy Road at around 2am.

It was also reported on Twitter that the rampage caused damage to wooden barriers on the path near Amos Drive.

People can call the police on the 101 line quoting log 64 24/06/19.