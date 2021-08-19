Police appeal for help after distinctive specialist bike is reported stolen in Beverley

Police officers said they are keen to identify the man in these CCTV images.

The bike was reported stolen on Tuesday (August 17) at 6.40pm from Saturday Market, Beverley.

The bike is an Urban Arrow, white framed cargo bike with a large hood and two baskets on the side, which contained two rucksacks and a toolbox.

There has been a possible sighting of the bike in Scorborough, close to Station Road.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to identify the man in a number of CCTV images.