Police appeal after ‘Mouseman’ table is stolen during burglary
Humberside Police officers are investigating a burglary that occurred in the East Riding between Monday, August 9 and Thursday, August 12.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 7:42 am
During the burglary a Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson table was stolen.
A police spokesman said: “We are keen to reunite the table with its rightful owners. It is unique and contains a carved mouse on one leg.
“If you have any information which may help our enquiries, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 16/80431/21.”