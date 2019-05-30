Police and crime commissioner acts to secure future of chief constable

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has extended the contract of Chief Constable Lee Freeman for a further two years to June 2024.

This follows the recent HM Inspectorate report where the force was rated ‘Good’ across all areas of inspection for the first time in its history.

Mr Hunter said: “It is my belief that losing Lee Freeman would be damaging to the force in a number of respects; morale of staff would suffer and public confidence would be adversely affected, therefore I have moved to secure his long term future.”

CC Lee Freeman said: “I am delighted to agree a contract extension and look forward to ensuring the recent improvements continue.”