Police alert message system

Humberside Police has launched a new alert system that enables residents, businesses and community groups to find out about what is happening in their local area.

The new system, called My Community Alert, allows people to register to receive real time messages about incidents happening in your neighbourhood that may affect you or your family.

A spokesman said: “Do you want to find out what is happening in your local area?

“You can choose how you would like to receive messages – by text, voicemail or email – how often you would like to receive alerts and about the issues that matter to you, from collisions and road closures to missing people.

“Residents can find out more by visiting the My Community Alert website where you can watch a short video and sign up to start receiving alerts.

“The link is https://www.humberside.police.uk/my-community-alert.

“The short video about the system can be seen at www.mycommunityalert.co.uk.”