Police advice to have a crime-free Christmas

Well it’s that time of year again: the trees are on show, the Christmas lights are on, those Christmas decorations that have been on display since September now look relevant, and the festive adverts are on the TV – again and again.

We’re in a hurry; we need to do loads of things; we have so much to plan. But, if we’re not careful, whilst doing all of these things, we can become careless and lose sight of those simple crime prevention measures that we practice all year.

Here are some tips from the Pocklington and Market Weighton Neighbourhood Police teams to keep your property safe.

Follow these simple steps to avoid becoming a target for crime and have a crime free Christmas and New Year:

○ If out shopping, don’t leave any shopping bags, coats or other items on view in your car, always ensure that they are out of view by placing them in the car boot.

○ Always try and park in a well lit car park or street and check that your car is secure!

○ Consider your home security too – don’t leave the curtains open and all your presents and Christmas tree on display whilst you’re out.

○ If you can, leave a radio on and put lights on timer switches to ensure that it looks like that someone is at home.

○ Ensure your property is secure by making sure that your garage door, house doors, garden sheds/outbuildings and windows are all locked. Try not to leave any keys in locks as glass can be smashed, keys taken and then used to open doors or windows to gain entry.

○ If you are going away over the festive period then consider asking a trusted neighbour or family member to come round and open and close curtains, plus move the post, so it looks like people are coming and going at your home. Also don’t advertise that you are away. Social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter can be a risk if people know you are away and your home is empty.

○ Remove and secure items that may be used to break in or climb into your home (eg spades and ladders). Garden tools, DIY equipment and leisure items such as fishing and golf equipment should ideally be locked away in storage cupboards within outbuildings to form a second line of defense to thieves.

○ Motorbike and pedal cycles should also be locked even when they are in a shed or garage.

○ If you have a household alarm consider extending it to cover your outbuildings, fit a bespoke shed/garage alarm or buy an inexpensive, but effective battery operated shed alarm. Anything which makes a loud noise will send a thief running!

○Lastly for reference, record a description and add photographs of your bicycles, golf clubs, fishing equipment, tools, jewellery and any other valuable property on www.immobilise.com.

○Crime data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.