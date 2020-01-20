Police advice after series of burglaries

Humberside Police is urging residents to be on their guard after a number of burglaries were reported force-wide over the past few weeks.

Police fficers are asking people to take steps to keep their homes safe and secure, and to check security measures on any sheds or outbuildings.

Detective Inspector Kerry Bull said: “We are investigating all these offences but we are also asking for residents to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity. We want to catch those responsible and prevent further burglaries.

“We know that a percentage of these burglaries have been when the house has been locked up securely but there have also been some where opportunist thieves have found a house in-secure and walked in, stealing money, precious items, car keys and then often the car, too.

“The devastation left behind has a significant impact on the home-owner, impacting on their lives and livelihood. We want to remind residents of some crime prevention advice in the hope that we can keep more people’s property safe.”

Detective Inspector Richard Osgerby said: “If anyone sees anything suspicious, people on mopeds or on foot wearing face coverings, anybody looking as though they are checking a property or vehicle out, or anything out of the ordinary please contact us straight away.

“Consider the value of the usual contents of the garage and have a clear out to be able to put your car safely away. Keeping high value cars out of sight will prevent thefts and burglaries.

“We want to hear from anyone who has information about people involved in burglaries and thefts, you can give information by calling us on 101.

“If you don’t want to speak to the police then you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can give information anonymously and you could claim a reward.”

○ For more information about home and car security go to the Humberside Police website at: https://www.humberside.police.uk/information-advice.