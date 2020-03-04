Pocklington to get 12 additional police officers

Humberside Police has announced that Pocklington will be getting more officers.

The force said a further 12 police officers will be operating in the area.

The move to bring in more officers means the police station will no longer be sold.

Chief Constable Lee Freeman said: “Over the last two and half years the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Keith Hunter and I have overseen the reintroduction of local policing and the largest single recruitment campaign in the history of Humberside Police. Pocklington has always been in the forefront of our thoughts and the announcement follows a huge amount of work between us and the PCC.

“It is a developing and growing town and therefore, I am pleased to be able to report that we have listened to the people of Pocklington and the police station is no longer going to be sold.

“To bolster the existing police community support officers and community beat manager PC John Day we will be posting 12 additional police officers to the station in the coming months to provide a 24/7 presence for the town and its residents.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said: “Throughout my time in office I have encouraged the force to strengthen the number of police officers in areas which have felt neglected.

“I have responsibility for police buildings and due to the chief constable’s decision to increase the number of officers in Pocklington I was delighted to be able to reverse a proposal made some time ago to sell the police station.”