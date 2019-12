A two-year Criminal Behaviour Order has been granted for a 18 year old male in Pocklington as a result of criminal and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Lee Gibbon’s order says he must not attend The Croft Children’s Home on Kilnwick Road. If he breeches the order he could face prison, a fine, or both.

The order was granted on 17 December 2019 and will expire at midnight on 16 December 2021.