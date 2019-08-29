Pocklington man fined over breach of Community Protection Notice

A Pocklington man has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and costs for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council served the Community Protection Notice (CPN) on Iain Strachan in 2018, prohibiting him from causing harassment, alarm or distress to his neighbours.

The council alleged that the CPN was breached by two further incidents of verbal abuse. A £75 fixed penalty notice was issued which was not paid.

The council brought a prosecution for his failure to comply with the CPN on two occasions. Mr Strachan pleaded not guilty at Beverley Magistrates Court and a full trial was set for 23 August at Hull Magistrates Court.

Mr Strachan, 53, of Kirkgate, Pocklington, did not attend the trial and it was heard and proven in his absence.

He received a £733 fine, was ordered to pay £1, 239.24p costs and a £73 victim surcharge, a total of £2,045.24.

Paul Abbott, the council’s head of housing, transportation and public protection, said: “We will investigate complaints of nuisance and protect residents by taking firm action when necessary.”