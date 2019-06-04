Pock police team member earns High Sheriff award

A PCSO from the Pocklington Neighbourhood Policing Team recently received an award from the High Sheriff of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Debbie Rosenberg, during a ceremony at Trinity House.

PCSO Rosie Emerton was nominated for her commitment and dedication to safeguarding and reducing missing episodes of young children from the Croft Children’s Home in Pocklington.

A police spokesman said: “Earlier this year the Croft was identified as having the highest number missing reports in the East Riding with some of the young girls being deemed to be at high risk whilst missing.

“This placed a huge amount demand on police resources but more concerning was the level of vulnerability and risk towards the girls.

“Rosie has been extremely flexible to ensure she prepared for and attended multi-agency meetings to discuss how we could work together to keep the young people safe, often attending these meetings on her own in the absence of a supervisor.

“She has been instrumental in developing information sharing.”

○ Officers from the Pocklington and Goole Neighbourhood Policing Team recently joined a week-long course to learn and gain a greater insight into wildlife crime.

Other agencies that attended the event included CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) – Joint Nature Conservation Committee, National Wildlife Crime Unit, RSPB, RSPCA, Bat Conservation Trust, BASC and many more.