Plan for vast jail at HMP Full Sutton is expected back before council

The Category C jail will house up to 1,440 inmates and be built next door to HMP Full Sutton.

The plans were given outline consent in 2019, despite 3,300 objections.

They have now been submitted for “reserved matters” approval, which includes landscape and layout.

Full Sutton residents, along with people from surrounding villages, ran a major campaign to stop the Ministry of Justice proposal, fearing the village – with a population of 440 – would become a “prison fortress”.

Humberside Police had also objected on the grounds the new jail would push up crime rates, placing “significant additional demand” on the force.

The plans say the design is aimed at supporting prisoner rehabilitation and reducing re-offending rates.

The jail will take prisoners in the second-lowest risk category who are approaching the end of their sentences. They will be housed in six four-storey cross-shaped blocks in similar locations to those shown at the outline planning stage.

The overall number of buildings has been cut from 17 to 12 with those in support functions consolidated into fewer blocks with larger footprints.

Documents state the aim is to provide a “pleasant environment” for prisoners, staff and visitors with “quiet gardens for contemplation” and areas where prisoners can keep fit using outdoor fitness equipment and sports pitches.