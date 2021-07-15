Operation to protect area’s seabirds featured on BBC Countryfile show

Rural Task Force Sergeant Jenna Jones was interviewed by Countryfile presenter Tom Heap, focusing on the team’s work to protect the area’s seabirds and mammals.

Tom Heap was on the East Yorkshire coast covering the work of the Partnership Operation Seabird.

Tom (and a cameraman who struggled getting his sea legs) was on board the team’s YaTH Marine and Underwater Search Unit Cheetah Marine catamaran and spoke with Sergeant Jones about the work being done to protect the marine mammals and seabirds along the coast, including at Flamborough and RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

Sergeant Jones said: “Having this kind of national media coverage of Operation Seabird is really great. It raises the awareness in the general public about the dangers they can pose to our sea mammals and birds.

“People don’t realise that by approaching seals on the beaches is harmful to them and their delicate breading seasons and riding jetskis and taking boats too near to cliffs can cause adult sea birds to leave their nest unattended and effect their eggs and young.

“We are expecting and hoping the great British public come to our coastline and enjoy everything that we can offer, all we ask it that they respect the wildlife and don’t cause any unnecessary suffering to them.”