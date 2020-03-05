New Pocklington and Market Weighton Crime Prevention Panel leaflets warn of scams

A crime-fighting organisation based in this area has created a new leaflet warning residents about potential scam tactics and how to avoid them.

A project by the Pocklington and Market Weighton Crime Prevention Panel is looking to reduce the risk of people, young and old, of being deceived and losing substantial amounts of money through scams.

The important project has been funded by grants from Market Weighton Town Council, Pocklington Town Council, Sancton Parish Council and Stamford Bridge Parish Council.

A widespread distribution of the leaflet has been arranged with Danby’s and will arrive with the local papers. An additional distribution is expected out be carried out by volunteers working for Pocklington Arts Centre.

A spokesman for the Pocklington and Market Weighton Crime Prevention Panel said: “We have composed a leaflet which describes various ‘scams’ and how to avoid them.

“Please keep the leaflet safe and do not throw it away. It could help you avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

“The text and layout of the leaflet have been approved by Humberside Police.

“Some limited circulation has already taken place through Parish News which covers Allerthorpe, Barmby Moor, Fangfoss, Thornton and Yapham; through the swimming pool group at Stamford Bridge and the Parish Clerk for Burnby and Hayton.

“Stocks will be held at Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge libraries; at the Walnut Cafe in Huggate and in the visitor centre at Burnby Hall Gardens.

“Panel members hold small quantities and are available to talk to groups about the project (email: john@jrkbrown.plus.com for details).

“An announcement will also appear on Pocklington Facebook page.”