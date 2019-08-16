Neighbourhood police officers offer advice on keeping your home safe while on holiday

Members of the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Neighbourhood Police Teams have offered some sensible advice on keeping your home safe while on holiday.

A spokesman said: “Imagine that you have returned home after a fantastic holiday to discover your home has been burgled… it is not something the police want anyone to go through.

“Just because you are on holiday does not mean burglars are taking time off too and if it looks like you are away then your home could become a target.

“We are urging everyone to check their holiday security before they go away and ensure their break is one to remember for the right reasons.”

Here are some tips to keep your home safe:

○ Make sure your windows and doors are locked.

○ If you have a burglar alarm turn it on and leave the key or passcode with a family member or trusted neighbour.

○ Remove and secure items that may be used to break in or climb into your home and lock your outbuilding so burglars can’t use the tools inside.

○ Use automatic timer-switches in different rooms to turn on lights and perhaps a radio when it gets dark.

○ Ask a trusted neighbour or family member come round and open and close curtains, plus move the post, so it looks like people are coming and going at your home.

○ Cancel any newspaper or milk deliveries.

○ Don’t advertise that you are away. Social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter can be a risk if people know you are away and your home is empty.

○ Work with your neighbours to keep an eye on each other’s homes. Neighbourhood Watch and Neighbourhood Networks encourage this type of community spirit and long term it may be worth joining one or setting one up in your street. For details visit: www.ourwatch.org.uk or contact your local policing team.

○ Never leave keys anywhere near the front door; burglars know where to look. Consider fitting a letterbox cage or other restrictor to prevent burglars from putting their hands or gadgets through and opening the latches from the inside.

○ Keep valuables out of sight and don’t leave them where they can be seen through a window.

○ If you conceal valuables in your home, avoid obvious hiding places such as your sock drawer or in a fake food can in the kitchen – burglars are wise to this trick.

○ Try not to leave anything you would hate to lose in the house while you are away.