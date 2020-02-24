More than three quarters of household burglaries in Humberside closed without police identifying a suspect

More than three quarters of household burglaries in Humberside are closed without police identifying a suspect, new data has revealed.

The Police Federation says urgent funding is needed to reverse a situation which is “soul-destroying” for officers, as well as concerning for residents.

Home Office figures show that of the 4,850 residential burglaries reported to Humberside Police in 2018-19, 76% were closed with the outcome listed as “investigation complete – no suspect identified”.

In 7% of cases, a suspect was identified and the victim supported an investigation but “evidential difficulties prevented further action”, while a further 7% of cases were closed because the victim declined or was unable to support any further investigation.

Raids of garages, sheds and outbuildings are included in the figures, as well as home burglaries. Distraction burglaries, which are recorded as a separate offence, are not included.

Just 5% of residential burglaries reported to Humberside Police last year resulted in someone being charged or summoned to court, down from 6% in the previous year.

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Having your home burgled can be one of the most devastating and impactful crimes people experience; and its effects can last a lifetime.

“Every police officer joins the job to help people and catch offenders. These statistics will be as soul-destroying for them as they are worrying to the public.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is keeping our communities safe by recruiting 20,000 extra police officers and launching the Safer Streets Fund to tackle crimes like burglary and theft.

“We recognise the impact that crime can have on its victims and we want offenders charged and brought to justice in the courts.

“Chief constables and police and crime commissioners are responsible for setting priorities, which reflect the concerns of the people they serve, but we expect them to take all forms of crime seriously.”