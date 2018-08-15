Microchip offence dog owner fined

A dog owner from Market Weighton must pay almost £500 after failing to keep the details on her pet’s microchip up to date.

Linda Loveridge of Church Close, Market Weighton, failed to attend Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 August to answer a charge of failing to have her dog correctly microchipped as required by law.

The court heard how Loveridge’s dog had been found as stray and when checked by dog wardens from East Riding of Yorkshire Council it was found to be microchipped but the details were incorrect.

But as the dog was known to the wardens, they returned it to Loveridge who was served a notice to update the details on the microchip on 2 January. A further reminder was sent on 23 January and a check on 6 February showed no updates had been made.

Another check made on 19 June revealed the details had still not been updated and a summons was issued.

The case was proved in her absence and she was fined £220, has to pay costs of £236.12 and a victim surcharge of £30.

David Howliston, environmental control manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “It is the law that all dogs must be microchipped and that owners keep the details up to date.

“It’s not a difficult job and very quick and easy to do but failing to do so can be quite costly, as shown in this case.”