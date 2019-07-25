Latest crimes of note in Market Weighton, Pocklington and surrounding villages

Here is the latest list of crimes as provided by The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams:

○ There was an attempted break in of a shed in Sancton and access was also gained into several other outbuildings of a nearby property.

○ Entry was gained into an insecure property in Market Weighton, which was then searched and various items including cash stolen.

○ Several items including an electric fence energiser were stolen from a farm near Full Sutton.

○ Various agricultural weights were stolen from a farm yard near Sancton.

○ Various items including cabling and a parcel left by a courier were stolen from a garden in Sutton on Derwent.

○ A secure vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Pocklington.

○ A number of cars in Pocklington have been damaged.

