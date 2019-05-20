Keep your home safe from sneak thieves

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams are offering some common sense advice on how to keep your home secure.

As spring heads towards summer, and people start to enjoy the warm weather, thieves could take advantage of open doors and windows.

A police spokesman said: “Burglary is by and large an opportunistic crime, with burglars looking for a home that gives them the easiest way of committing their crime undetected and with the fewest obstacles to negotiate.

“In many cases burglars do not need to use any force to gain entry which can be via a unsecure window or door. So how can you keep your home and property safe?”

Here are some tips to keep your home safe:

○ Make your home looked lived in by leaving a radio on or a light on a timer switch to make the house sound and look occupied.

○ If you are going away remember to cancel the milk or newspapers.

Don’t make it obvious to burglars you are away; leave your curtains or blinds open – nothing reveals that a house is unoccupied so much as curtains drawn during the day.

If you don’t already have any, then consider getting timer switches and setting your lights both downstairs and upstairs to come on at different times throughout the day/evening.

○ If possible ask a trusted neighbour to close your curtains in the evening, to collect your post and also ask if they would park their car on your drive whilst you are away.

Don’t talk about your planned holiday on social media – you don’t know who can read your comments or who they will tell.

○ Never leave your spare keys in a hiding place such as under a doormat, in a flowerpot or inside a letterbox.

○ Make sure you use a burglar alarm (if you have one) every time you leave the house.

○ Secure your garden with a fence and a lockable gate.

○ Don’t leave tools or ladders in the garden to assist burglars and secure your wheelie bins away from your house, fences and walls.

○ Think about installing a movement activated floodlight at the side or rear or your property as it can unnerve burglars.

○ Keep doors and windows locked even when at home.

○ Don’t leave valuables on view or on window sills and keep your car keys hidden out of sight – consider taking them up to bed with you at night.

If you conceal valuables in your home, avoid obvious hiding places such as your sock drawer or in a fake food can in the kitchen – burglars are wise to this trick.

○ If your property is stolen make sure you can describe it to the Police by keeping a record and photographs of makes, models and unique serial numbers etc.

You can also register all your details onto www.immobilise.com.

This is a web based property records system, endorsed and searchable by all UK police forces and second hand dealers.