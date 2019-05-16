Jail deemed safe despite pressures

Independent monitors have found that HMP Full Sutton is providing ‘a safe and secure environment for prisoners and staff’.

The annual report of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) which focused on the prison said the environment was generally calm, and that good order and discipline was maintained during 2018 despite a number of changes in senior management which occurred during the year.

Incidents of violence between prisoners, and towards staff, have continued at a relatively low level and have not increased in comparison with 2017. However, the board believes there is no room for complacency.

Changes at senior level have meant that performance dipped both in the management of a unit designed to try to break the cycle of segregation, and in the management of equality issues.

The mental health teams in the prison were judged to be stretched and recruitment to those posts is difficult.

Some improvement in the range and delivery of educational facilities is still needed.

Sally Hobbs, chair of the IMB, says: “HMP Full Sutton houses some of the country’s most serious offenders. Our overall assessment is that they are treated fairly by the regime.

“The prison ensures the environment for all prisoners and for staff is as safe as possible. This is achieved through constant hard work and vigilance.

“We are pleased that, having had some time without a permanent governor, the new governor took up his post in February 2019.”