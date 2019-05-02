Inspectors rate police force ‘good’

Humberside Police has been awarded an overall grading of ‘good’ by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate (HMICFRS) as well as achieving a ‘good’ grading across every pillar of the annual inspection process.

The inspection report is a comprehensive assessment of how the force is performing across a wide range of areas, including how they:

○ Protect vulnerable people

○ Investigate crime

○ Prevent crime and tackle anti-social behaviour

○ Tackle serious and organised crime

Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said: “I would like to congratulate Humberside Police on the content of this report. It illustrates the huge amount of effort the staff and officers have put into transforming the performance of the force over the last couple of years.

“This really is a landmark accomplishment, never before in the history of the force has Humberside Police received a grading of ‘good’ in every area and sub-area in which they have been inspected.

“The leadership shown by the chief constable and his team in achieving this turnaround in a relatively short time frame has rightly been recognised nationally.

“As police and crime commissioner I’m proud of the journey the force has undertaken to improve its performance so substantially but I will never be satisfied it is as good as it can be.”