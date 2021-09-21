Inmates at Full Sutton Prison handed hundreds of extra punishments, Ministry of Justice data shows

Adjudicators can punish inmates with a range of disciplinary measures.

Drastically curtailed prison regimes, cell confinements and other restrictions contributed to a national drop in adjudications – hearings which take place when a prisoner is accused of rule-breaking – during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.

Ministry of Justice data shows 172 adjudications were recorded concerning possible rule breaches at Full Sutton Prison between January and March, down from 204 during the same period in 2020.

Of those, 125 (73%) resulted in a guilty verdict.

Adjudicators can punish inmates with a range of disciplinary measures, from adding days to their sentences to stopping earnings and taking away their privileges.

Separate figures detailing punishments handed to prisoners during that period show inmates were ordered to spend a total of 45 extra days – around six weeks – in jail after committing offences while behind bars.

Punishments recorded in that quarter included 14 cases involving violence, 93 linked to disobedience and 76 concerning unauthorised transactions, which could involve drugs or alcohol.

Unruly convicts at Full Sutton Prison, some of whom may have received more than one punishment at an adjudication, were handed a total of 241 punishments between January and March, with the most common being the forfeiture of privileges.

More than 37,200 adjudication outcomes were recorded across England in that time, a fall of more than a quarter compared to the same period last year.

Additional days were given as punishment on 747 occasions, with nearly 12,000 days added to sentences in that quarter, 84% fewer than in 2020.