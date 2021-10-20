Humberside Police teams offer common sense advice on crime prevention during the winter months

Humberside Police is offering residents some common sense crime prevention advice regarding the dark nights and the winter months.

The community police team also issued some safety information regarding winter driving and basic car checks before leaving home.

A police spokesman said: “Don’t let a burglar think that no one is at home. Always leave a light on in more than one room, eg a bedroom, kitchen or lounge and consider leaving a radio on, too.

“Use timer switches so that the lights come on as it starts to get dark especially if you are at work or going to be out all day. Change the times on the switches so that the lights come on at different times to create the illusion that someone is moving around inside the house.

“Consider installing outside sensor lights that are activated by movement, especially at the back of your property or dusk to dawn lighting that comes on automatically as it gets dark.

“Ensure all doors and windows are locked and that no keys are left in doors or window locks. Keep valuables out of sight and don’t leave them where they can be seen through a window.

“Secure your garden with a fence and a lockable gate and don’t leave tools or ladders in the garden which may assist a burglar.

“To assist the police in recovering and returning stolen property, people should register valuables onto www.Immobilise.com.

“Cycles, golf and fishing equipment and tools can be easily added onto the property register and then this assists the force in identifying property as stolen/lost.”

The police advice on car safety includes:

○ Make sure you check your lights before you set out in case a bulb has blown. (You might even consider carrying a spare light bulb or two)

○ Make sure your window washer is full of water and screen wash and that there is anti-freeze in your radiator.

○ Check the tyres. Have they got a decent amount of tread on them and are they at the correct pressure?

If in doubt, get them checked.

○ Are your registration plates and car lights clean or do they need a wash?

○ Think about what you might need if you break down in the cold. Is there a blanket or a torch in the car?

Consider having a mobile phone with you too.

○ Do not leave any valuables in your car eg a satnav or dash cam (remember to remove the cradle and any lasting sucker marks on the windscreen).

The police spokesman continued: “Never leave your keys in the ignition – a prime example is when paying for petrol or warming your car on an icy morning.

“When leaving your vehicle parked, consider that although it might be still be daylight, think about night time lighting and how remote the location may become.