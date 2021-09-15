Humberside police seize more than £1 million from criminals, Home Office figures show

Home Office figures show Humberside Police collected proceeds of crime worth around £1.7million in 2020-21. Photo: PA Images

To prevent people reaping the benefits of a criminal lifestyle, courts can use sentencing powers to hand down confiscation orders, while authorities can also use civil powers to deprive offenders of the proceeds of crime.

Home Office figures show Humberside Police collected proceeds of crime worth around £1.7million in 2020-21.

Of this, £908,000 was obtained through confiscation orders, with officers deploying civil powers to take another £773,500 in cash and assets away from offenders. The total collected by the force under the Proceeds of Crime Act was up from £885,400 the year before – a 90% increase.

Police forces in England and Wales collected around £96 million in 2020-21, down from £101 million the previous year.

The use of civil powers to seize cash and assets increased while there was a sharp drop in the amount paid via confiscation orders.

The overall amount collected by police and other authorities in confiscation order receipts was at its lowest level in six years, with increased amounts seized via forfeitures reflecting a widespread shift from the use of criminal to civil powers.

A Home Office spokesperson said more than £1.3 billion had been recovered from criminals since 2015 and that work was underway to improve operational responses to asset recovery and to ensure the Government delivers on its pledge to put 20,000 additional police officers on the streets by 2023.

The spokesperson added: “Criminals should not be able to profit from their illegal activities and that is why we are cracking down on them hard through our world-leading legislation and strengthened law enforcement response.