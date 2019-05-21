Holme on Spalding Moor man ordered to pay £500 after rogue ‘Man with a Van’ fly-tips his rubbish

A Holme On Spalding Moor man has been fined after he hired a rogue ‘Man with a Van’ who fly-tipped his rubbish.

Thomas Mavin, of High Street, Holme On Spalding Moor, paid £130 to two men to take away a pile of wood and other waste from his home after he saw a flyer advertising a waste clearance service.

But the men ended up dumping all the waste in a layby in Little Weighton.

Mr Mavin pleaded guilty to an offence of failing in his duty of care by not checking he was using a licensed waste carrier to dispose of his waste, when he appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 May. He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £350 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding residents of the risks of using illegal firms or individuals who advertise waste collection services, but instead fly-tip the waste they collect.

Firms operating legally will hold a waste carriers’ licence and be registered with the Environment Agency. Residents can check that registration online at www.environment-agency.gov.uk/publicregister or by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at the council, said: “To help prevent fly-tipping, residents have a responsibility to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally.

“Use our household waste and recycling sites or hire registered waste carriers who operate legally, get a receipt and take the person’s details.

“If not you could be left paying a large fine.”