Here’s the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington, Stamford Bridge, and Market Weighton areas

○ An up and over door of a garage in Pocklington has been damaged.

○ An object was thrown at a car causing damage to the windscreen.

○ Entry was gained into a rear garden at a property in Pocklington and a glass patio table was damaged.

○ A vehicle parked in Stamford Bridge has been scratched causing damage to the paintwork.

○ A van parked on the street in Market Weighton has been broken into and stolen.

○ A van parked in Market Weighton was broken into and tools stolen.

○ A rear window of car was smashed but no entry was gained.

PC Abbi Davis will be holding Police drop-in surgery at All Saints Church, Pocklington, on Friday, September 3 between 2pm and 4pm. People are welcome to come along and discuss any crime issues.

