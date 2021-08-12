Here’s the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington, Stamford Bridge, and Market Weighton areas
Here is the latest list of crimes in the area as provided by the Pocklington and Market Weighton Community Police team:
○ An up and over door of a garage in Pocklington has been damaged.
○ An object was thrown at a car causing damage to the windscreen.
○ Entry was gained into a rear garden at a property in Pocklington and a glass patio table was damaged.
○ A vehicle parked in Stamford Bridge has been scratched causing damage to the paintwork.
○ A van parked on the street in Market Weighton has been broken into and stolen.
○ A van parked in Market Weighton was broken into and tools stolen.
○ A rear window of car was smashed but no entry was gained.
PC Abbi Davis will be holding Police drop-in surgery at All Saints Church, Pocklington, on Friday, September 3 between 2pm and 4pm. People are welcome to come along and discuss any crime issues.
PCSO Laura Hudson will be attending Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning on Tuesday, September 21 from 10:30am to noon to talk with anyone who has any issues/concerns about crime.