Here is the local police teams’ latest list of crimes in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding areas

The following list shows some of the crimes that have occurred in the previous month in your area, as provided by the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams:

○ A vehicle parked in Market Weighton was scratched with a sharp object causing damage to the paintwork.

○ Various items were stolen from a skip which was in a yard of a property near Thornton.

○ Scrap items were stolen from a property in Meltonby.

○ A sneak in burglary occurred at a property in Market Weighton and a wallet was stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a property in Market Weighton via an insecure rear door, however the home owner heard a noise and the suspect left.

○ Two secure vans in Market Weighton have been broken into and tools stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a property in Pocklington, which was then searched and items stolen.

○ A mobile phone was stolen from a vehicle in Pocklington.

○ Entry was gained into two vehicles in Wilberfoss which were searched but nothing was taken.

○ A satellite navigation system was stolen from a tractor near Wilberfoss.

Meanwhile, Simon Bedford, 37 from Holme on Spalding Moor, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance. He received a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must attend 19 days of rehabilitation.