Here is the latest of list of crimes as provided by the Pocklington and Market Weighton police teams

○ A vehicle in parked in Pocklington was broken into and two handbags are stolen.

○ There was an attempted break in of a garage and property in Viking Road, Stamford Bridge.

○ An attempt was made to steal a diesel tank from a farm near Market Weighton, the suspects were disturbed and drove off leaving the tank behind.

○ A window of a property in Londesborough was damaged in an attempted break in.

○ Two sheds at properties in Goodmanham have been broken into and three bicycles and tools stolen.

○ Entry was gained into outbuildings at a property in Bishop Wilton and two bicycles stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a farm outbuilding near Melbourne and equipment stolen.

○ A building near Yapham was broken into and tools stolen.

○ A vehicle parked in Fangfoss has been damaged.

○ A quad bike and various tools were stolen from an outbuilding of a property near Everingham.

