Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas as provided by the community police team

Here is the latest list of crimes in this area as provided by the Pocklington and Market Weighton Community Police team:
○ A window of a property in Pocklington has been damaged as a result of an object being thrown at it.
○ Entry was gained into a garage in Barmby Moor.
○ A garage in Pocklington was broken into and tools stolen.
○ A motorbike was stolen from a property in Melbourne.
○ A garage in Market Weighton was broken into and a mountain bike stolen.
○ A number plate was stolen from a vehicle.
PCSO Nikki Cliffe will be holding police drop in surgeries at Market Weighton Town Council on the following dates:
Wednesday, September 22 (10am to noon); Wednesday 29th September (4.30pm to 6pm); Wednesday, October 13 (10am to noon); Wednesday, October 20 (4.30pm to 6pm).
PCSO Laura Hudson will be attending Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning on Tuesday, September 21 from 10.30am to noon.
A spokesman said: “Please come along and discuss any issues or concerns that you may have at the surgeries.”
Go to www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYW to find out the latest news and incidents from the local police team.