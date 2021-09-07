Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas as provided by the community police team

Go to www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYW to find out the latest news and incidents from the local police team.

○ A window of a property in Pocklington has been damaged as a result of an object being thrown at it.

○ Entry was gained into a garage in Barmby Moor.

○ A garage in Pocklington was broken into and tools stolen.

○ A motorbike was stolen from a property in Melbourne.

○ A garage in Market Weighton was broken into and a mountain bike stolen.

○ A number plate was stolen from a vehicle.

PCSO Nikki Cliffe will be holding police drop in surgeries at Market Weighton Town Council on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 22 (10am to noon); Wednesday 29th September (4.30pm to 6pm); Wednesday, October 13 (10am to noon); Wednesday, October 20 (4.30pm to 6pm).

PCSO Laura Hudson will be attending Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning on Tuesday, September 21 from 10.30am to noon.

A spokesman said: “Please come along and discuss any issues or concerns that you may have at the surgeries.”