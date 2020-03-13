Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas

Here is the latest list of crimes in the area, provided by the Pocklington and Market Weighton Neighbourhood police teams.

○ A Satellite dome and screen have been stolen from a tractor parked at a farm near Burnby

○ Two secure properties in Market Weighton were broken into.

○ A secure property in Melbourne was broken into, searched and jewellery stolen.

○ A secure garage in East Cottingwith was broken into and tools stolen.

○ A secure property in Fangfoss was broken into and jewellery stolen.

○ Several vehicles and vans in Seaton Ross and Melbourne were broken into and items stolen.

○ A secure vehicle was stolen from a property in Bolton.

○ A quad bike was stolen from a secure garage near Shiptonthorpe.

○ A horse box was stolen from near Storwood.

○ Two secure properties in Stamford Bridge have been broken into, searched and items stolen (in both cases the rear patio doors were damaged).

○ Two cars in Skirpenbeck were broken into and items stolen.

○ A wing mirror of a vehicle in Sutton on Derwent was damaged

○ A vehicle parked in Union Street was scratched long both sides with a sharp object causing damage to the paintwork.

○ A vehicle parked at the Football Club in Pocklington was broken into and a mobile phone and wallet stolen from the inside door pocket.

○ A secure property in Sutton Upon Derwent was broken into and items stolen.