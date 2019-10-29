Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas as provided by the Neighbourhood Policing Teams:

○ Three secure properties in Pocklington have been broken into and searched.

○ Entry was gained into a vehicle parked in Pocklington and a drill was stolen.

○ A vehicle parked in Pocklington has been damaged.

○ A wiper blade mechanism has been stolen from a vehicle parked in Stamford Bridge.

○ A GPS screen was stolen from inside a tractor from a farmyard near Sancton.

○ A secure garden shed at a property near Seaton Ross was broken into and a ride on lawn mower was stolen.

○ A bicycle was stolen from an outbuilding at a property in Melbourne.