Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas

The latest list was provided by the local police teams.
The latest list was provided by the local police teams.

Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas as provided by the Neighbourhood Policing Teams:

○ Three secure properties in Pocklington have been broken into and searched.

○ Entry was gained into a vehicle parked in Pocklington and a drill was stolen.

○ A vehicle parked in Pocklington has been damaged.

○ A wiper blade mechanism has been stolen from a vehicle parked in Stamford Bridge.

○ A GPS screen was stolen from inside a tractor from a farmyard near Sancton.

○ A secure garden shed at a property near Seaton Ross was broken into and a ride on lawn mower was stolen.

○ A bicycle was stolen from an outbuilding at a property in Melbourne.