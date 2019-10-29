Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas as provided by the Neighbourhood Policing Teams:
○ Three secure properties in Pocklington have been broken into and searched.
○ Entry was gained into a vehicle parked in Pocklington and a drill was stolen.
○ A vehicle parked in Pocklington has been damaged.
○ A wiper blade mechanism has been stolen from a vehicle parked in Stamford Bridge.
○ A GPS screen was stolen from inside a tractor from a farmyard near Sancton.
○ A secure garden shed at a property near Seaton Ross was broken into and a ride on lawn mower was stolen.
○ A bicycle was stolen from an outbuilding at a property in Melbourne.