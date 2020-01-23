Here is the latest list of crimes in Pocklington and Market Weighton

Here is the latest list of crimes that have occurred in the area, provided by the Market Weighton and Pocklington Neighbourhood Police teams:

○ Two cycles were stolen from a garden in Stamford Bridge.

○ Entry was gained into a property in Pocklington via an insecure rear door, the suspect was then disturbed by the home owner and fled.

○ A rear window of a car parked in Pocklington was damaged but no entry was gained.

○ A car parked in West Green, Pocklington was scratched along the rear and passenger door causing damage to the paintwork.

○ In December there were two reported incidents of white paint graffiti on various buildings/walls in Market Weighton. If you have any information about this or wish to report any suspicious activity please contact the police on the non emergency number 101.

PCSO Nicola Cliffe, one of the PCSOs responsible for policing the Wolds Weighton ward, will be at Market Weighton Library on Wednesday, February 5 (11am to noon and Monday, February 24 (11am to 1pm) to discuss any crime or policing issues with residents.

PCSO Rosie Emerton will be aat Pocklington Library on Thursday, February 27 (10am to 11:30am) and PCSO Gareth Ludlow will carrying out patch walks starting from Viking Road Car Park, Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, February 26 at 3pm.

Visit https://www.humberside.police.uk/teams/wolds-weighton or https://www.humberside.police.uk/teams/pocklington-provincial to find out more about the neighbourhood police teams.