Here is the latest list of crimes from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Neighbourhood Police Teams

Here is the latest list of crimes as provided by the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Neighbourhood Police Teams:

○ A secure property in Pocklington was broken into and searched.

○ A vehicle parked on Percy Road, Pocklington was damaged.

○ A vehicle parked on George Street, Pocklington was damaged.

○ A fuel bowser was stolen out of a field but was later recovered, however all the diesel had been removed.

○ A trailer parked outside the owner’s garage in Barmby Moor was stolen.

○ An unsecure bicycle was stolen from outside a property in Market Weighton.

○ Two purses were stolen from a horse box at a local show.

○ A vehicle parked on a driveway in Goodmanham Road, Market Weighton has been damaged.

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.

○ On 31/07/19, Peter Gorcik, 50, of Holme Road, Market Weighton, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. He is disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay fines totalling £235.

PCSO Nicola Cliffe will be at Market Weighton Town Council, 37 High Street, to discuss any policing issues on Monday, September 2, between 11am and 1pm.

PCSO Laura Hudson will be holding a Fraud Surgery at Barclays Bank, Pocklington, on Tuesday, September 24, between 10:30am and noon.