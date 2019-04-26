Here is the latest crimes list for the Market Weighton and Pocklington areas

The following list, sent in by the Market Weighton and Pccklington Neighbourhood Policing Teams, shows some of the latest crimes that have occurred in this area:

○ A secure property in Barmby Moor was broken into and searched.

○ Entry was gained into a property in Pocklington, which was then searched and items stolen.

○ An insecure bicycle was stolen in Market Weighton.

○ A car parked in Market Weighton was scratched all along the driver’s side causing damage to the paintwork.

○ Two secure vans were broken into which resulted in one of them being stolen.

○ A secure BMW vehicle in Market Weighton was broken into and the built-in sat-nav and steering wheel stolen.

The Neighbourhood Policing Teams meet regularly with partners to ensure they have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

These meetings are regularly attended by partners, including Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Youth and Family Support, Housing Officers, Environmental Health and the East Riding Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Officers will be conducting regular high visibility patrols around both Market Weighton and Pocklington to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

PSCOs Nicola Cliffe and Laura Hudson will also be out and about at Market Weighton Methodist Church (11am to noon, Wednesday May 15), Market Weighton Library (10am to noon, Wednesday, June 5) and Shiptonthorpe Village Hall (10.30am to noon, Thursday, June 6).