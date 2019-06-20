Here is a list of the latest crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton policing areas

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Teams in the area will be conducting high visibility patrols across the area to deter anti-social behaviour and other crime.
The following list shows some of the crimes that have occurred in the previous month in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas:

○ A secure property in Pocklington was broken into and searched.

○ A car parked securely on a street in Pocklington was stolen.

○ A car parked on a driveway in Pocklington was scratched with a sharp object causing damage to the paintwork.

○ A secure unoccupied property in Pocklington was broken into.

○ Entry was gained into a building on a farm near Wetwang and a safe was stolen.

○ A tyre of a car parked on a driveway in Mkt Weighton was damaged.

○ A secure property in Shiptonthorpe was broken into, searched and items stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a business premise in Melbourne and various equipment stolen.

PCSO Rosie Emerton will be at The Boot and Slipper, Barmby Moor on Wednesday, July, 3 ( 10am to 11:30am) to meet residents.

PCSO Nicola Cliffe will be at Market Weighton Town Council on Monday, July 8, between 11am and 1pm and Friday, July, 19 (10:30am to 11:30am).

PCSO Laura Hudson will be at Market Weighton Methodist Church between 11am and noon to meet people.