Give your views on police precept plans

The Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Keith Hunter is asking residents to give their views about police funding via an online survey.

Mr Hunter is proposing an inflation-only increase of 2.2% to the Council Tax police precept for 2020/21.

This rise would mean a typical Band D property household would pay £228.22 for the precept up from £223.31 this year.

A Band A home would pay £152.15 while the cost to a Band H property would be £456.44.

Mr Hunter said: “Despite years of cuts from central Government and two unfunded pay rises during this year, which negatively impacted our spending plans, we have managed to keep Humberside Police on a firm financial footing through a robust strategy of managing savings and sensible use of financial reserves.

“Although we await the final settlement from the Government, I have made some assumptions based upon recent Government announcements that there will be no further cuts to policing.

“I am also very aware that Council Tax payers have been hit by relatively large rises in recent years as the Government increasingly transferred the burden of paying for policing from central Government to local taxpayers.

“I am therefore proposing an inflation-only increase to the policing precept of 2.2%.

“If we continue with our stringent efficiency plan, making millions of pounds of savings, this will enable us to maintain current numbers of officers with the potential for growth should the Government deliver on its recent announcements of additional officers.

“This equates to an increase of 9p per week (£4.91 per year) in the policing precept for a Band D property. The majority of households within the Humberside Police area fall within bandings A, B and C so the financial burden would be less.”

Visit https://www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk/News/News-Archive/2020/Police-Funding-202021-Give-Your-Views.aspx to air your views.