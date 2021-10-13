Fly tippers fined after bin bags are dumped at North Newbald and Leconfield

Rubbish was dumped on Newbald Lodge Road, North Newbald.

The streetscene enforcement team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has recently dealt with two cases involving the illegal disposal of waste.

In the first offence, an enforcement officer investigated a report of fly-tipping in Newbald Lodge Road, North Newbald, on July 20 this year.

The officer found eight black bin bags containing household waste had been piled up on the side of the road.

Following further investigations, a man from Hull was identified due to evidence found at the scene, and he admitted to dumping the waste.

The man was ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice from the council.

In the second offence, fly-tipping in Arram Road, Leconfield, near Beverley, was reported to the council on August 11 this year.

A streetscene enforcement officer visited the village on the same day and found several bags of household waste had been left next to a public waste bin, near the village church.

Evidence was found at the scene and following an investigation, a man from nearby Arram admitted carrying out the illegal dumping of waste.

The man was ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice issued by the council.

The council is reminding residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or by taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, and follow the SCRAP Code below, or use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The responsibility lies with the resident to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally.

“Fly-tipping is not acceptable and we need the public’s help to prevent it from happening.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939, or online at eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.