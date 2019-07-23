Council ‘will cut budget for CCTV cameras’

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council will cut investment in CCTV cameras by more than £100,000 this year, figures reveal.

The Local Government Association says surveillance cameras play “a vital role” in keeping communities safe, both on the streets and in the courtroom.

In the 2019-20 financial year, the council will invest £140,000 in CCTV, figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show. This is a ‘net figure, which is the total amount spent, minus any income the council makes.

This year, the cost of surveillance is set to be 43% lower than in 2017-18, when the council reported a net spend of £246,000.

That year, the council spent £300,000 on surveillance systems, and brought in £54,000 in income.

The LGA said councils prioritise investment in CCTV where possible.

Simon Blackburn, chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities board, said: “Public surveillance cameras have helped bring criminals to justice, increased conviction rates after crimes are detected, and are an important tool in tracking terrorist suspects.

“CCTV protects the public by dissuading crime and anti-social behaviour, assisting police officers on the ground and supporting prosecutions.”

Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter said that there is not much to suggest that CCTV is an effective deterrent for criminals.

He said: “However, the evidence that it supports investigations is overwhelming. It is used by police in 99% of homicide investigations and all counter-terrorism operations.”