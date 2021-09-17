Cannabis factory discovered at a property in Howden
Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Northholmby Street, Howden, at 8:30pm on Wednesday (September 15).
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:55 pm
Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Northholmby Street, Howden, at 8:30pm on Wednesday (September 15).
Upon attending the callout cannabis worth an estimated £5,000 was discovered at the site.
Electricity had also been abstracted from the premise, it was reported.
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify those involved.
“If you have any information that may assist with our investigation, you can contact 101 quoting log 143 of 15 September or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”