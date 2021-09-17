Cannabis factory discovered at a property in Howden

Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify those involved following the discovery.

Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Northholmby Street, Howden, at 8:30pm on Wednesday (September 15).

Upon attending the callout cannabis worth an estimated £5,000 was discovered at the site.

Electricity had also been abstracted from the premise, it was reported.

