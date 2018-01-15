Crime commissioner proposes 6.4% Council Tax precept rise

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has set out his proposals for the police precept portion of the 2018/19 Council Tax.

Mr Hunter is proposing a 6.4% increase to the precept and is urging residents to give their views in an online survey.

The plans would see Band D home owners pay £187.33, a rise of £12.

Band A properties would have to pay £124.89, a hike of £8, while Band H residents would face a £24 increase.

Residents in the East Riding area can air their views on these proposals by visiting www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk.

The deadline to deliver any observations is Monday 29 January.

Mr Hunter said: “When I came into office as Police and Crime Commissioner, the results of Government budget cuts to policing had seen Humberside Police lose around a quarter of its police officers since 2010. The effects of such a drastic change have been clear for all to see.

“Every community I have spoken to has said they want to see more police officers on the streets, they need to feel safe and reassured.

“It is disappointing therefore that the Government has not responded with improved funding but has moved the burden onto local taxpayers.

“I have the flexibility to raise the policing precept by 6.4% which equates to £12 per year extra, or 23p per week for a Band D property.

“However over 80% of properties in the Humberside Police area are in bands A, B and C, therefore the impact on the majority will be less.

“Since my election I have worked hard to make the best use of resources available which has enabled the Chief Constable to boost officer numbers, resulting in the biggest recruitment of new police officers in the force’s history. Taking account of inflationary pressures and the desire to continue the existing recruitment drive for a longer period than the current finances allow, I would like to use this perhaps short-lived opportunity to secure extra funding for more police officers that are obviously so desired and needed by our residents.

“I was elected on a pledge to the public to provide more officers on the streets, which I am currently doing through a better use of resources, but this increased funding will enable me to continue this improvement in capability and capacity into the future.

“You can give me your views by accessing the survey on my website www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk – the survey closes on Monday 29 January.”