Cricket club starts new recruits drive

Yapham Cricket Club is looking to recruit players in advance of the 2018 season.

The club has been highly progressive in recent seasons, both on and off the field – fielding three senior sides, a women’s team and with an enviable junior set up from which many of the current senior squad have graduated.

All this takes place on an established ground in a picturesque rural setting, with an excellent modern clubhouse.

A spokesman at the club said: “In order to advance further on the field, and to complement the emergence of young talent, we are keen to recruit senior players of all abilities who wish to play first or second team Saturday cricket.

“Weekly indoor net sessions will begin in February, and senior practice takes place every Friday evening at the cricket ground throughout the season.”

For more information please contact Joe Moore on 07957 693592.