Councillor wanted in Market Weighton

There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Market Weighton Town Council.

A by-election to fill a vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council by Tuesday 23 October claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the town council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option (selecting from potential candidates).

If you would like to discuss the role of town councillor contact clerk of the town council, Miss Stacey Bellamy, by telephoning 01430 871430 or be emailing town.clerk@marketweightontowncouncil.gov.uk