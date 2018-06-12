Councillor to hold surgery at Judsons

Pocklington provincial ward councillor Andy Strangeway is set to hold his next surgery at Judsons on the Market Place.

The surgery will take place this Saturday (16 June) between 10.30am ajnd 12.30pm.

Pocklington and Pocklington Provincial residents are being invited to ask questions, raise concerns or share their views at the event.

Mr Strangeway said: “As the independent councillor for Pocklington I look forward to meeting as many residents as possible at my surgery to learn of any concerns they may have.

“If required I will then refer to ERYC requesting the appropriate action.”