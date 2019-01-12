Councillor Strangeway announces his plan to stand for re-election in May

Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway is hoping to serve the area following the May election.
Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway is hoping to serve the area following the May election.

Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway has announced his intention to stand for re-election when the poll takes place in May.

Mr Strangeway said: “After discussion with my wife Ruth while on holiday at Christmas I am delighted to confirm that I will be standing for re-election as an Independent ERYC Ward Councillor.

“As the duty of a ward councillor is to undertake checks and balances on ERYC I will continue to do just that without fear or favour as promised before the April 2016 by-election.”