Councillor Strangeway announces his plan to stand for re-election in May

Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway has announced his intention to stand for re-election when the poll takes place in May.

Mr Strangeway said: “After discussion with my wife Ruth while on holiday at Christmas I am delighted to confirm that I will be standing for re-election as an Independent ERYC Ward Councillor.

“As the duty of a ward councillor is to undertake checks and balances on ERYC I will continue to do just that without fear or favour as promised before the April 2016 by-election.”