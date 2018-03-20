Councillor’s surgery is brought forward

Independent Pocklington Provincial Ward councillor Andy Strangeway has brought his April surgery forward.

His surgery will now be held in the Wilberfoss Community Centre this Saturday (24 March) between 9am and 11.30am.

Mr Strangeway was due to hold his next meeting in April but has taken the decision to move it forward so Wilberfoss residents to discuss their thoughts with him about the Wilberfest event in August.

Counciilor Strangeway said: “Wilberfoss and Pocklington provincial residents are invited to ask questions, raise concerns or share their views. They will be made most welcome.

“The meeting has been brought forward so I can spend time with Wilberfoss residents to discuss their thoughts about the issues affecting them, and Wilberfest in particular.”