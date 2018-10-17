Councillor Cary takes over as mayor

At the full council meeting held earlier this month, Councillor Derek Cary was voted in as Market Weighton Town Mayor for the remainder of this Civic Year.

A vote was then held to appoint a deputy mayor and Councillor Jayne Smith was duly elected.

Cllr Cary said: “I am incredibly proud to have been voted as the Town Mayor, but it is also with great sadness that I take up this position half way through the Civic Year. Our late colleague Councillor Nigel Botting was mayor for 17 months, and was a true ambassador for Market Weighton. He will be a hard act to follow.”

Cllr Jayne Smith said: “I am very honored to have been voted in as deputy mayor of Market Weighton Town Council for the remainder of this Civic Year and will endeavor to do my utmost to carry out the duties to the best of my ability.”