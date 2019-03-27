Council starts cancer project

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched a year-long cancer awareness project to help support residents through what could be one of the toughest times in their lives and, this month, the focus is on working with or after cancer.

Cancer can affect many different areas of your life. As well as having the physical and emotional challenges to overcome, there could also be an effect on a person’s finances, work and relationships.

Some people living with cancer may need to arrange childcare for the days they’re having treatment, or longer if they need surgery.

Rent and other bills still need paying but some people may find it difficult to return to work depending on the type of cancer.

The employer’s support is extremely important for people and it’s essential for employers to understand that when an employee returns to work, either during or after the cancer, they may have good and bad days.

A council spokesman said: “Many people will not be aware that there is practical advice available about dealing with your finances whilst living with cancer.

“This month’s appeal is to raise awareness among employers to think about the support and advice they provide to any of their staff who have a diagnosis of cancer.

“For more information visit www.eastridinghealthandwellbeing.co.uk

“To become involved in the project as a case study, contact Kimberley Nichol by emailing Kimberley.nichol@eastriding.gov.uk or call (01482) 391444.”